Waverly Advisors LLC Acquires 581 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $593,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,376.04. The trade was a 50.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $202.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.74.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ opened at $184.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.33. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.46 and a 1 year high of $265.70. The stock has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

