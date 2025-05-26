GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Makes New $445,000 Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $751,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Illumina by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152,265 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $20,347,000 after buying an additional 22,718 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $1,464,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 720.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,132 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $448,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res lowered Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $100.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.15.

In other news, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.21 per share, with a total value of $495,381.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 24,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,616.26. This trade represents a 32.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $80.37 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.70 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.39.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

