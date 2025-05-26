Vident Advisory LLC Takes Position in Revelyst, Inc. (NYSE:GEAR)

Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Revelyst, Inc. (NYSE:GEAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revelyst during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Revelyst during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Revelyst during the fourth quarter valued at $2,194,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Revelyst during the fourth quarter valued at $4,751,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revelyst during the fourth quarter valued at $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Revelyst alerts:

Revelyst Stock Up 4.5%

GEAR opened at $20.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.56 and a beta of 0.75. Revelyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $20.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.08.

Revelyst Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc is the parent company of renowned brands which design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products. The company’s operating segment includes Outdoor Products and Sporting Products. Its brand portfolio includes Remington Ammunition, Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Fiber Energy Products, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, QuietKat, Stone Glacier, Federal Ammunition and more.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revelyst, Inc. (NYSE:GEAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revelyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revelyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.