GTS Securities LLC Cuts Stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

GTS Securities LLC lowered its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) by 95.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495,592 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,933,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $7,334,000. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 761.2% in the fourth quarter. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC now owns 103,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 91,348 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $3,155,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $3,144,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Up 2.7%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock opened at $25.11 on Monday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $57.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.93 and its 200 day moving average is $31.95.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.4823 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

