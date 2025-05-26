Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Receives $131.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SAIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Science Applications International from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $117.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.45 and its 200 day moving average is $114.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.55. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $94.68 and a 12 month high of $156.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.58%.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In other news, Director Garth Graham purchased 215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,101.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,813.25. This trade represents a 3.10% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Milford W. Mcguirt purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.58 per share, with a total value of $55,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,477.78. The trade was a 7.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,260 shares of company stock valued at $365,037 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science Applications International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Articles

