Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation, twenty have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.17.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OKTA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Okta from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Okta from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Okta stock opened at $123.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of -353.49, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.96. Okta has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $127.57.

In related news, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 5,895 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $670,556.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,935. The trade was a 37.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 11,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total transaction of $1,317,967.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,241.25. This represents a 34.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,452 shares of company stock valued at $16,347,360 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 167.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 152.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Okta in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

