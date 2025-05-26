Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Holdings Lowered by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,552 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $13,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its position in Crown Castle by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp raised Crown Castle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. New Street Research raised Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Crown Castle from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.71.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $100.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.32. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.20 and a 52 week high of $120.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is -58.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $850,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,563.36. This trade represents a 28.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,127,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,571 shares in the company, valued at $11,762,542.98. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,752 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

