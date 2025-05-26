GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Makes New $556,000 Investment in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 19,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 69,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.25 to $34.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.18.

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.9%

VICI opened at $31.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.05. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.20%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

