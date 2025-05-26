GTS Securities LLC Has $851,000 Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

GTS Securities LLC boosted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 131.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in NVR by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in NVR by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVR shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NVR from $8,900.00 to $7,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,023.33.

NVR Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE NVR opened at $7,079.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $6,562.85 and a one year high of $9,964.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7,163.57 and its 200-day moving average is $7,799.32.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $94.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $107.87 by ($13.04). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 16.34%. Equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

