Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Holdings Lifted by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,783 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 237.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,218,518 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $351,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486,011 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,885,531 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,214,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735,171 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 21,580,960 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $857,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001,531 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,273,162 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $619,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488,210 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,502,220 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,123,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 3.6%

FCX stock opened at $39.04 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $53.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $56.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.65.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.36.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

