Vise Technologies Inc. Has $511,000 Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Vise Technologies Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIG. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 832.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SIG shares. Cfra Research raised Signet Jewelers to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. CL King assumed coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Kevin Symancyk bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.45 per share, with a total value of $861,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,289.50. This trade represents a 42.01% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Helen Mccluskey bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.86 per share, with a total value of $100,062.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,575.76. This trade represents a 5.63% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 1.8%

SIG stock opened at $63.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.20. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $112.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by $0.23. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -168.42%.

About Signet Jewelers

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.