EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Bought by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in EPR Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in EPR Properties by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in EPR Properties by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $52.78 on Monday. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $39.87 and a fifty-two week high of $54.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.05. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 217.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $161,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,321.30. This represents a 6.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $210,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,216 shares in the company, valued at $443,828.32. This trade represents a 32.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,520 shares of company stock valued at $502,581 in the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on EPR Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.43.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

