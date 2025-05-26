19,302 Shares in Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL) Bought by GTS Securities LLC

GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000. GTS Securities LLC owned 0.33% of Davis Select Financial ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Davis Select Financial ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC raised its stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 83,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 78,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period.

Davis Select Financial ETF Price Performance

DFNL opened at $40.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.30. Davis Select Financial ETF has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $42.17. The company has a market capitalization of $267.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Davis Select Financial ETF Profile

The Davis Select Financial ETF (DFNL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Financials index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global financial sector stocks. The fund seeks long-term growth of capital. DFNL was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

