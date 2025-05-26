Sunbelt Securities Inc. Boosts Position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 69.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,263,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 15,567.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,037,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,326 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,596,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,698,000 after purchasing an additional 864,926 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,976,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,877,000 after purchasing an additional 657,819 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,772,000.

Shares of RDVI stock opened at $23.62 on Monday. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF has a twelve month low of $20.43 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day moving average is $24.42.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.174 dividend. This is a boost from FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

