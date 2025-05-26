GTS Securities LLC Increases Position in Harbor Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:MEDI)

GTS Securities LLC grew its holdings in Harbor Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:MEDI – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC owned 5.00% of Harbor Health Care ETF worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harbor Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000.

Get Harbor Health Care ETF alerts:

Harbor Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MEDI opened at $24.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.64. Harbor Health Care ETF has a one year low of $21.86 and a one year high of $28.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Harbor Health Care ETF Profile

The Harbor Health Care ETF (MEDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Growth Health Care index. The fund seeks long-term capital growth by actively managing a narrow portfolio of stocks engaged in the health care sector globally. MEDI was launched on Nov 16, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harbor Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:MEDI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.