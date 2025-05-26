AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,219 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGNC Investment news, CEO Peter J. Federico sold 48,333 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $420,497.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,691,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,715,362.70. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Blank sold 17,218 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $149,280.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,291.15. This trade represents a 16.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,039 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC stock opened at $8.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.30. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.71 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 29.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 16.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 360.00%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

