Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 10,593 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,593 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Symphony Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Vista Investment Partners II LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BST opened at $35.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.52 and a 200 day moving average of $35.76. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a twelve month low of $27.87 and a twelve month high of $39.59.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

