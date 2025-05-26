The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) & Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Critical Review

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) and Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares The PNC Financial Services Group and Nicolet Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The PNC Financial Services Group 17.10% 11.12% 1.06% Nicolet Bankshares 23.83% 10.95% 1.41%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The PNC Financial Services Group and Nicolet Bankshares”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The PNC Financial Services Group $21.11 billion 3.22 $5.89 billion $14.16 12.14 Nicolet Bankshares $356.32 million 5.17 $124.06 million $8.29 14.75

The PNC Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Nicolet Bankshares. The PNC Financial Services Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nicolet Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

The PNC Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $6.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Nicolet Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. The PNC Financial Services Group pays out 45.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nicolet Bankshares pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The PNC Financial Services Group has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years and Nicolet Bankshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. The PNC Financial Services Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

The PNC Financial Services Group has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nicolet Bankshares has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.5% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for The PNC Financial Services Group and Nicolet Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The PNC Financial Services Group 2 6 10 1 2.53 Nicolet Bankshares 0 3 1 0 2.25

The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus target price of $202.67, suggesting a potential upside of 17.92%. Nicolet Bankshares has a consensus target price of $119.25, suggesting a potential downside of 2.48%. Given The PNC Financial Services Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe The PNC Financial Services Group is more favorable than Nicolet Bankshares.

Summary

The PNC Financial Services Group beats Nicolet Bankshares on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services. This segment serves consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, digital channels, ATMs, and through phone-based customer contact centers. Its Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides secured and unsecured loans, letters of credit, and equipment leases; cash and investment management services, receivables and disbursement management services, funds transfer services, international payment services, and access to online/mobile information management and reporting; securities underwriting, loan syndications, customer-related trading, and mergers and acquisitions and equity capital markets advisory related services; and commercial loan servicing and technology solutions. It serves mid-sized and large corporations, and government and not-for-profit entities. The company's Asset Management Group segment offers investment and retirement planning, customized investment management, credit and cash management solutions, and trust management and administration services for high net worth and ultra high net worth individuals, and their families; and multi-generational family planning services for ultra high net worth individuals and their families. It also provides outsourced chief investment officer, custody, private real estate, cash and fixed income client solutions, and retirement plan fiduciary investment services for institutional clients. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides cash management, international banking, personal brokerage, safe deposit boxes, and trust and fiduciary services, as well as wealth management and retirement plan services. Further, it offers mortgage refinancing; online services, such as commercial, retail, and trust online banking; automated bill payment, mobile banking deposits and account access, and remote deposit capture services; and other services consisting of wire transfers, debit cards, credit cards, pre-paid gift cards, direct deposits, and official bank checks, as well as facilitates crop insurance products. The company was formerly known as Green Bay Financial Corporation and changed its name to Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. in March 2002. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

