Sunbelt Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:KHPI)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:KHPI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $694,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $645,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF alerts:

Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA KHPI opened at $24.66 on Monday. Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $26.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.93.

Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

(Free Report)

The Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF (KHPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages multiple derivative strategies seeking to generate high monthly income, some upside participation potential in the S&P 500, with a downside hedge. The objective is to offer a more balanced income strategy than other covered option writing strategies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:KHPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.