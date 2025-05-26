Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,979,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $972,156,000 after purchasing an additional 263,065 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $87.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $99.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.46.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

