Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases 649 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,164,851,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,176,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,516,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437,602 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,563,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,413 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 160.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,920,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $902,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,005 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,246,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:AMT opened at $211.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.70. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $172.51 and a 52-week high of $243.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $99.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp upgraded American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on American Tower

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.