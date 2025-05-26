Vise Technologies Inc. Has $570,000 Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 160.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Novem Group acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $729,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Southern Copper by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,280,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,672,000 after buying an additional 78,769 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 419,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,205,000 after purchasing an additional 55,146 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth $1,568,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 220,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,076,000 after purchasing an additional 130,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCCO. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $84.00 to $83.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Southern Copper Price Performance

SCCO stock opened at $92.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $74.11 and a 12-month high of $119.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.99.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 40.27%. On average, analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Copper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 61.27%.

Southern Copper Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.