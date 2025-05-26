Vise Technologies Inc. Buys 4,724 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 178.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 414.9% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy stock opened at $157.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.48. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $161.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 48.96%. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.75.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

