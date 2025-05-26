Vise Technologies Inc. Sells 1,251 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Vise Technologies Inc. lessened its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2,183.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 336.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 280.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PIPR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $250.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.50. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $201.97 and a one year high of $351.80.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $357.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.99 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.