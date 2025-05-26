Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires New Holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in ORIX by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,730,000 after buying an additional 82,529 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in ORIX by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 41,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after buying an additional 23,595 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ORIX in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in ORIX by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 211,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,497,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in ORIX by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 45,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 10,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Get ORIX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

ORIX Trading Down 0.1%

ORIX stock opened at $20.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. ORIX Co. has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $25.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.88.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.20). ORIX had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that ORIX Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORIX Profile

(Free Report)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.