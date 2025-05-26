Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $4.67 Million Investment in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 29,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System Stock Performance

NYSE:R opened at $149.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.29. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.58 and a 52 week high of $171.78.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total transaction of $2,880,382.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,357,521.52. The trade was a 31.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $179,464.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,746,612.76. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on R. Stephens cut their target price on Ryder System from $168.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ryder System from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.50.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

