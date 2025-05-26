Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Duolingo by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,726,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,263,000 after buying an additional 1,063,327 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,296,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Duolingo by 548.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,659,000 after buying an additional 398,259 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Duolingo by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,085,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,811,000 after buying an additional 378,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Duolingo by 270.3% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 146,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,556,000 after buying an additional 107,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In related news, Director Gillian Munson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,300. This represents a 58.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 9,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.59, for a total value of $2,621,121.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,989,702.47. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,853 shares of company stock valued at $31,627,441 in the last three months. 15.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duolingo Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $520.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.27 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.52. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.05 and a 1-year high of $544.93.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $230.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.15 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. Duolingo’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duolingo from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Duolingo from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citizens Jmp upgraded Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Duolingo from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.29.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

