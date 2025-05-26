Vident Advisory LLC Acquires 33,591 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,591 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC owned 0.11% of Silvercorp Metals worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,556,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,210 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,778,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,921,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 261,669 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,444,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 664,806 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,948,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 556,594 shares during the period. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SVM opened at $3.71 on Monday. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.70.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

