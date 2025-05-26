Vise Technologies Inc. Boosts Stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 132.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,046 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 72,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 18,402 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 514.6% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 23,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Performance

SHG stock opened at $39.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $46.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.