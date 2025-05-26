Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 401.3% during the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Sony Group Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE SONY opened at $25.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.97. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average is $22.67.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

