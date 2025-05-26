Vident Advisory LLC Lowers Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Vident Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW stock opened at $93.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.50. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.01.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 29.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.60%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 968 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $93,876.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,994.78. This trade represents a 6.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $362,119.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,157.24. This represents a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

