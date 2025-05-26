FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 966 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,722 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on FedEx from $323.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $216.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $194.30 and a 1 year high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. The trade was a 20.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

