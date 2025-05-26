Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Mizuho set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $244.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.75.

Dover Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $177.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.65. The company has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $143.04 and a 52-week high of $222.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Dover had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.41%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

