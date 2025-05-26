Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WES shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 133.3% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WES opened at $38.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.12. Western Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $33.60 and a 12-month high of $43.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $917.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.55 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 46.02% and a net margin of 42.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.66%.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

