Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.79.

Several research firms have recently commented on MYGN. Guggenheim downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Myriad Genetics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Craig Hallum set a $18.00 price target on shares of Myriad Genetics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 829.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 520.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 600.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the period. 99.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33. The company has a market cap of $360.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Myriad Genetics has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $29.30.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $195.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

