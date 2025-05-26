Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.79.
Several research firms have recently commented on MYGN. Guggenheim downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Myriad Genetics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Craig Hallum set a $18.00 price target on shares of Myriad Genetics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.
View Our Latest Stock Report on MYGN
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myriad Genetics
Myriad Genetics Trading Down 0.5%
NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33. The company has a market cap of $360.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Myriad Genetics has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $29.30.
Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $195.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
About Myriad Genetics
Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Myriad Genetics
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- This Market Sell-Off Might Trigger a Value Rotation Into Pepsi
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Alphabet Stock Lags—But Waymo May Be Its Hidden Driver
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Trade Desk Silences Critics; Recovery Looks Poised to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.