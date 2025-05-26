Analysts Set UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) PT at $120.33

Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.33.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on UMB Financial from $139.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on UMB Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMB Financial

UMB Financial Stock Down 0.6%

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 34,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 161.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 30,820 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 3,595.0% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 2,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 65.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 207,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,017,000 after acquiring an additional 82,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 11.1% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 464,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,981,000 after acquiring an additional 46,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $101.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. UMB Financial has a 12 month low of $78.56 and a 12 month high of $129.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.54.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.37. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $563.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.13%.

About UMB Financial

(Get Free Report

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.