Analysts Set Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Target Price at $150.86

Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.86.

A number of research firms have commented on J. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of J. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 10,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $125.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.43 and a 200 day moving average of $129.72. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Jacobs Solutions has a 12-month low of $106.23 and a 12-month high of $156.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.26%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

