Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.57.

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

PDCO stock opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $31.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 43,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 12.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 271,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 30,897 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 13.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,145,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,783,000 after buying an additional 137,759 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,904,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 83.1% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 15,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

