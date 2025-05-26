Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Receives $7.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.90.

AFMD has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Affimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright lowered Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $0.39 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $0.10 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Affimed in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Affimed stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Affimed ( NASDAQ:AFMD Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 183,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.14% of Affimed as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AFMD opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.27. Affimed has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $8.95.

Affimed Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States and Germany. The company’s lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase Ib clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase IIb clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development for the treatment acute myeloid.

