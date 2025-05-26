Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) vs. American Lithium Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Financial Survey

Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) and American Lithium Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMLM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Metals Acquisition and American Lithium Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metals Acquisition N/A N/A N/A American Lithium Minerals N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Metals Acquisition and American Lithium Minerals”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metals Acquisition $340.74 million 2.45 -$144.55 million N/A N/A American Lithium Minerals $90,000.00 26.72 N/A N/A N/A

American Lithium Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Metals Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.5% of Metals Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Metals Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Metals Acquisition has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Lithium Minerals has a beta of -1.52, suggesting that its share price is 252% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Metals Acquisition and American Lithium Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metals Acquisition 0 1 2 0 2.67 American Lithium Minerals 0 0 0 0 0.00

Metals Acquisition presently has a consensus price target of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 25.68%. Given Metals Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Metals Acquisition is more favorable than American Lithium Minerals.

Summary

Metals Acquisition beats American Lithium Minerals on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metals Acquisition

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

About American Lithium Minerals

American Lithium Minerals, Inc., engages in mineral exploration for lithium and rare earth minerals in the United States. The company's properties include Stonewall Flat Lithium project that covers an area of approximately 1,250 acres on Stonewall Playa in Nevada's Lida Valley Basin; and Kingman Rare Earth project comprising two individual properties, which include Kingman Feldspar Mine and the Mineral X property. It also holds interest in Silver Peak Lithium, a claystone lithium prospect comprising 24 lode mining claims located in Esmeralda County; and West End Lithium property that comprises 24 lode mining claims located in Nye County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Nugget Resources Inc. and changed its name to American Lithium Minerals, Inc. in March 2009. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada..

