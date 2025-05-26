NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) vs. Nixxy (NASDAQ:NIXX) Head to Head Comparison

Nixxy (NASDAQ:NIXX – Get Free Report) and NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Nixxy has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NTT DATA Group has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Nixxy alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nixxy and NTT DATA Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nixxy $1.79 million 18.88 -$6.66 million N/A N/A NTT DATA Group $30.25 billion 1.30 $923.70 million $0.68 41.18

NTT DATA Group has higher revenue and earnings than Nixxy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.1% of Nixxy shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Nixxy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nixxy and NTT DATA Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nixxy -2,455.78% -280.82% -90.03% NTT DATA Group 3.05% 5.02% 1.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nixxy and NTT DATA Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nixxy 0 0 0 0 0.00 NTT DATA Group 0 0 0 1 4.00

Summary

NTT DATA Group beats Nixxy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nixxy

(Get Free Report)

Nixxy Inc. operates an on-demand recruiting platform which aims to deliver the right talent to both small and large businesses. It provides employers access to independent recruiters and utilizes an innovative web platform, with integrated AI-driven candidate to job matching and video screening software to source qualified talent. Nixxy Inc., formerly known as Recruiter.com Group Inc., is based in Bristol, CT.

About NTT DATA Group

(Get Free Report)

NTT DATA Group Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and application development and management, as well as 5G services. The company also provides consulting, industry solutions, business process services, and IT modernization and managed services. It serves automotive, healthcare, life sciences, media, banking, and insurance industries. The company was formerly known as NTT DATA Corporation. NTT DATA Group Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. NTT DATA Group Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Nixxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nixxy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.