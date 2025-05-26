Head to Head Review: Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) and Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC)

Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) and Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Dakota Gold and Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dakota Gold N/A -37.64% -35.60% Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Dakota Gold and Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dakota Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

Dakota Gold presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 149.17%. Given Dakota Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dakota Gold is more favorable than Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel.

This table compares Dakota Gold and Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dakota Gold N/A N/A -$36.45 million ($0.31) -9.71 Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel $17.85 billion 0.26 $6.51 billion N/A N/A

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has higher revenue and earnings than Dakota Gold.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.4% of Dakota Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Dakota Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Dakota Gold has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dakota Gold beats Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dakota Gold

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/ Whistler Gulch, the Barrick Option, Richmond Hill and Homestake Paleoplacer Properties located in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota. Dakota Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Lead, South Dakota.

About Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, South Cluster, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Mining, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments. It explores for, extracts, and refines ore and nonmetallic minerals; and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. The company's products include nickel, palladium, copper, platinum, cobalt, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, silver, gold, selenium, tellurium, sulphur, sodium sulfate, and sodium chloride. It is also involved in property and equipment rental, gas extraction and transportation, electricity production and distribution, ore mining and processing, construction, mining and metallurgy repairs, spare parts production, geological works and construction, distribution, research, fuel supply, river shipping, and airport businesses, as well as acts as an air company. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

