Head to Head Analysis: First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) and American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK)

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of First National of Nebraska shares are held by institutional investors. 41.7% of First National of Nebraska shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First National of Nebraska and American Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A American Bank N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First National of Nebraska and American Bank”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National of Nebraska $2.78 billion 1.26 $227.44 million N/A N/A American Bank $40.89 million 2.36 $9.31 million $1.48 9.97

First National of Nebraska has higher revenue and earnings than American Bank.

Risk & Volatility

First National of Nebraska has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Bank has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First National of Nebraska pays an annual dividend of $160.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. American Bank pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

First National of Nebraska beats American Bank on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First National of Nebraska

First National of Nebraska, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Omaha that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and credit cards. It also provides personal loans and lines of credit; auto loans; mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit and loans; small business loans and lines of credit; small business administration loans; and commercial lending solutions. In addition, the company offers treasury management, debt consolidation, financial planning, retirement planning, wealth management, merchant, and payroll services; and personal, commercial, and farm insurance products. Further, it provides solutions for agribusiness, commercial real estate, healthcare, transportation, and correspondent banking; investment services, such as capital market and institutional asset management; and digital banking services. First National of Nebraska, Inc. was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About American Bank

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers commercial, industrial, and other loans; commercial mortgage loans; commercial construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including personal term loans, personal credit lines, automobile loans, home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit and loans. In addition, it provides online or mobile banking, automated teller machine, safe deposit box rental, and wire transfer services, as well as sells checks and checkbooks, and purchases investment securities. The company operates an office located in Allentown, Pennsylvania; and a loan production office in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

