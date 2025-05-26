Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.42.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BHC. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

BHC stock opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 167,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 84,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bausch Health Companies

(Get Free Report

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.