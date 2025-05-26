Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMCR shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Amcor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.26. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 91.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Achal Agarwal bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 88,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,566.70. This represents a 12.66% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amcor

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,544,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,484,000 after buying an additional 1,096,664 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 19,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter worth $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

