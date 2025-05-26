M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Strong Buy” by the three research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MHO shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on M/I Homes from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHO. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 38.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHO stock opened at $106.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.75. M/I Homes has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $176.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 7.65.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $976.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that M/I Homes will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

