Analysts Set LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Price Target at $11.00

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on LFMD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of LifeMD to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

LifeMD Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LFMD opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.02 million, a PE ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 2.22. LifeMD has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average of $6.10.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $65.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LifeMD will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Justin Schreiber sold 21,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $165,622.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,553,726 shares in the company, valued at $19,229,556.78. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jessica Friedeman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,200. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,995 shares of company stock worth $724,422 in the last ninety days. 15.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of LifeMD

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in LifeMD by 522.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 371,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 311,841 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,545,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of LifeMD by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,115,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after buying an additional 214,950 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LifeMD by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 931,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after buying an additional 165,378 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of LifeMD by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 158,796 shares during the period. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

