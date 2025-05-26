Analysts Set Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Price Target at C$8.56

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.56.

A number of equities analysts have commented on REAL shares. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$8.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on Real Matters from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

REAL stock opened at C$5.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.28. Real Matters has a fifty-two week low of C$5.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.46. The firm has a market cap of C$296.86 million, a PE ratio of 57.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Real Matters Inc is a Canadian network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries. The company’s platform combines proprietary technology and network management capabilities with tens of thousands of independent qualified field agents. Its operating segment includes U.S.

