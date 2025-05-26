Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Receives $12.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.33.
Several research firms have commented on AEVA. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $6.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $9.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $5.22 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeva Technologies
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEVA. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 56.4% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 16,228,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849,249 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 415.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 1,426,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 2,490.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 648,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 623,889 shares in the last quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $781,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $451,000. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Aeva Technologies Stock Down 0.3%
NYSE AEVA opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.07. Aeva Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $18.74.
About Aeva Technologies
Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.
Further Reading
