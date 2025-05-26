Analysts Set National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) PT at $7.20

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.20.

A number of research firms have commented on NCMI. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. B. Riley downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $462.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.30. National CineMedia has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $7.60.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.13 million. National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. Equities analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is currently -63.16%.

In related news, major shareholder Blantyre Capital Ltd bought 103,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $537,088.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,310,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,408,042.94. This trade represents a 1.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in National CineMedia by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in National CineMedia by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,281 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in National CineMedia by 375.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 100,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in National CineMedia by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 728,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in National CineMedia by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

